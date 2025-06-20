The five-member group to hold debut showcase July 18

Another new K-pop group is set to debut, with a powerful story and a global lineup.

K-pop agency Singing Beetle has announced the debut of 1Verse, a five-member multinational boy band, with a showcase scheduled for July 18. The event will be livestreamed for fans around the world.

The group includes Hyuk and Seok; both were born in North Korea and later defected to South Korea. Japanese member Aito and Chinese-American Kenny joined the team followed by Nathan, a Laotian-Thai American who became the final member to join in December 2024, completing the five-member lineup.

In preparation for their debut, the members have undergone extensive artist training and spent time bridging their cultural and personal backgrounds. They practice each other’s languages and engage in daily conversations to build mutual understanding and strong team chemistry, according to the company.

The mastermind behind the group is Cho Michelle, founder of Singing Beetle and a producer who previously worked in A&R at K-pop powerhouse SM Entertainment, where she contributed to projects that have collectively sold over 8 million albums.

The group name, 1Verse, reflects the idea that each member brings their unique “verse” to form a unified “universe” of stories and identity. The members have steadily introduced themselves through social media and YouTube, sharing their vocal and dance training journey, and building a solid fanbase even before their official debut.

On Wednesday, the group further proved its predebut popularity by revealing its official fandom name — 5Tarz — via YouTube.