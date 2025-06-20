Hanwha Life, a leading insurance company in Korea, on Friday announced the conclusion of a successful 2025 Hanwha Life Esports Global Fan Fest in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, on Wednesday, drawing 2,500 fans in a sold-out event.

Marking its second year, the fan fest is part of the company’s global branding strategy to engage younger audiences through esports.

Last year, over 14,000 fans applied for only 1,500 seats, demonstrating the brand's rising recognition in the Vietnamese market.

This year’s event expanded its seating by 150 percent and added paid ticketing, yet all tickets sold out within four minutes.

Hosted by Minh Nghi, a popular interviewer in the Vietnam Championship Series League, the event featured Hanwha Life Esports’ first-team roster, including players such as Choi “Zeus” Woo-je, Han “Peanut” Wang-ho and Park “Viper” Do-hyeon.

Divided into three sessions, the program included player introductions, interactive games such as action quizzes, and a special 2v2 match in which fans teamed up with players after a pre-event artificial intelligence bot competition.

The event concluded with a group photo session and a fan signing event for 100 selected fans.

“We expanded the scale and content this year, and we are grateful for the enthusiastic support from Vietnamese fans. We will continue our efforts to grow global engagement," said a Hanwha Life Esports official.

The initiative aligns with Hanwha Life’s long-term vision to build brand loyalty among future generations outside Korea, especially amid a shrinking domestic youth population.

"Esports helps us connect with younger audiences today so they will remember us in the long term," added the official.