Day6 is set to hold fan meetings in Seoul next month to celebrate its decadelong music career.

The four members will greet fans in person on July 18-20 and 25-27 at the event dubbed “Pier 10: All My Days,” label JYP Entertainment announced Friday.

The live shows from the last day of each week will be broadcast online as well, allowing more fans to join the celebration.

In August, a documentary film following the bandmates' travels around the US will come to cinemas. As the film title “6Days” suggests, it covers six days with the group after wrapping up their world tour in May. The band visited 23 cities across the world for 45 shows before the final concert in Seoul that lasted for six days.