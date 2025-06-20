BOAO, China, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cochlear, the global leader in implantable hearing solutions, today launched the Cochlear™ Nucleus® Nexa™ System – the world's first and only smart cochlear implant system.1 +

Xinyu Li, General Manager, Greater China, Cochlear, explains the next generation technology has completely reimagined the internal components of the hearing device: "There are more than 10 years of research and development advancements built into the new Nucleus Nexa System. The System is powered by the new state-of-the-art chipset - the first update to any implant's internal chipset across the cochlear implant industry in almost 20 years. The new chipset utilises advanced processing, upgradeable firmware and onboard memory to drive the 'smarts' of the system and allows the implant to do many things that conventional cochlear implants are simply unable to do. This latest release represents a significant step forward in technology not just in our industry but importantly for people in China living with hearing loss."

"We estimate there are tens of millions of people in China who could benefit from a cochlear implant. Thirty years since the very first cochlear implant surgery in China took place, we are incredibly proud to offer the new Nexa System in the Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone. We hope the Bo'ao pilot zone can be the door for Chinese people with hearing loss to access the latest product with innovative technology. In addition, we hope this accelerates the new product approval in the mainland market through the clinical evidence collection and professional capability development in the pilot zone," added Mr Li.

The groundbreaking Nucleus Nexa System offers the world's first hearing implant solution with upgradeable implant firmware, revolutionising the way people with hearing loss can access future technology. 1 + Conventional cochlear implants available today can only access future innovation by upgrading their sound processor. With the Nucleus Nexa System this limitation is removed. People with a Nucleus Nexa System will be able to experience new features and advancements, via both updates to the firmware in their smart implant and upgrades to their sound processor over time.

Jan Janssen, Chief Technology Officer at Cochlear, likens the Nucleus Nexa Implant to a smartphone for hearing: "This is the first cochlear implant in the world with its own firmware, meaning users can upgrade to new features and innovations throughout their lifetime. Just like a smartphone receives a firmware update, now people with a cochlear implant can stay connected to the latest technology updates seamlessly today and well into the future."

The Nucleus® Nexa™ System is the also the first implant with built-in memory, allowing the personalised hearing settings (MAPs) of the user to be securely stored directly in their Nexa implant.[1] This innovation ensures users can seamlessly transfer their settings to a new Nucleus Nexa Sound Processor if their current one is lost or damaged.

"The Nucleus Nexa System comes with a distinct advantage – it is the world's first cochlear implant with built-in memory, allowing user's personalised hearing settings (MAPS) to be stored securely in the implant. This advancement brings a greater level of personalisation to the hearing implant and offers unmatched convenience and efficiency."

"Previously, if a user misplaced or damaged their sound processor, they would need to visit a clinic to obtain a replacement sound processor. This replacement device would need to be programmed with the user's personalised hearing settings in the clinic by a cochlear implant professional, taking valuable time from both the professional and the user. With the brand-new 'Smart Sync' feature, the user simply needs to pick-up or receive a "blank" Nexa sound processor and the personalised settings are automatically copied to the replacement sound processor allowing a person to hear with their cochlear implant again in a matter of seconds," explained Janssen.

To make hearing easier, the Nucleus Nexa System intuitively responds to changing needs throughout each day.[1, 3-5] It can automatically adjust listening settings to help people hear more clearly.[1] The Nexa implant also features a new gold coil and new RF Link technology with dynamic power management. This facilitates more efficient power and data transfer between the sound processor and the implant and automatically maximize battery life for each user.#

Stu Sayers, President of Asia Pacific & Latin America at Cochlear, explained the introduction of the Nexa System is timely given it coincides with a significant milestone for the business: "We have a proud history in China, and it is fitting that in 2025, the year we celebrate 30 years since the first cochlear implant surgery in China, we are introducing this next generation technology. Our innovative mindset and lifetime commitment to the thousands of people in China and around the world who rely on our products to hear is what sets us apart. We continue to break new ground with our products and services, driven by our passion to make a remarkable impact on the lives of people living with hearing loss."

"The Nucleus Nexa System combines 40+ years of proven reliability of our trusted implants and technology leadership, with the new cutting-edge chipset packed with innovative features. With onboard diagnostics that monitor system performance to ensure optimal hearing, it reduces the burden on users and carers, setting a new standard in implantable hearing technology," added Mr Janssen.

Cochlear has provided more than 850,000 hearing implants to people around the world and the company's implants have a proven track record of reliability over 40 years which is one of many reasons people choose a Cochlear hearing solution more than any other brand.[6-7] In 2024 Cochlear was named the number one most trustworthy company in the healthcare industry by Newsweek in its rankings of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies. This prestigious recognition underscores Cochlear's unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer-centricity.

- Ends -

Commercial availability: The new Cochlear™ Nucleus® Nexa™ System will be available in the Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone from 20 June 2025 and it will be available in Hong Kong from 16 June 2025.

About hearing loss in China

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), hearing loss is a major public health issue in China, and its prevalence is expected to increase. The Chinese government has been vigorously promoting the prevention and treatment of hearing loss by establishing and constantly improving the management, technical guidance, and service systems.[2] However, many people with hearing loss still do not seek or receive hearing health care.[2]

The Bo'ao Pilot Zones represent critical platforms for Cochlear to introduce cutting-edge hearing solutions, conduct real-world research, and support the development of China's healthcare industry. By aligning with the policies and objectives of these zones, Cochlear remains committed to enhancing the lives of Chinese patients and contributing to the nation's progress in healthcare innovation.

About Cochlear Implants

Unlike hearing aids which increase the volume of sound, cochlear implants work by enhancing sound clarity, bypassing the damaged part of the ear entirely to stimulate the hearing nerve directly. Cochlear implants focus on enhancing clarity of sound, while hearing aids mostly work by making sounds louder.[9-11] This clarity could help people reclaim their confidence and fully immerse themselves in the meaningful moments of everyday life.

About the Cochlear™ Nucleus® Nexa™ System

The new system includes the Nucleus Nexa Implant, the Nucleus Kanso® 3 Nexa Sound Processor and the Nucleus 8 Nexa Sound Processor. The Nucleus Nexa Implant and sound processors are supported by Nucleus SmartNav, Nucleus Smart App, Custom Sound® Pro fitting software and wireless accessories. The new Nucleus® Nexa™ System can learn about its user's listening needs and the environment they are in. It can then automatically adjust listening or power management settings to help people hear more clearly[1] or maximise battery life.#* Users can enjoy clearer sound streamed directly from compatible* mobile devices and, in the future, at airports, concert venues and more using Bluetooth® LE Audio and Auracast™ broadcast audio.¥

About Cochlear Limited (ASX: COH)

People have always been Cochlear's inspiration, ever since Professor Graeme Clark set out to create the first multi-channel cochlear implant after seeing his father struggle with hearing loss. Since 1981, Cochlear has helped more than 700,000 people in more than 180 countries to hear. As the global leader in implantable hearing solutions, Cochlear connects people with life's opportunities, and welcomes them to the world's largest hearing implant community. Cochlear has a global workforce of more than 5,000 people, with a passion for progress, who strive to meet the needs of people living with hearing loss. The company continually innovates to anticipate future needs, investing more than AUD$3 billion to date in research and development to push the boundaries of technology and help more people hear. www.cochlear.com

References and disclaimers

Please seek advice from your health professional about treatments for hearing loss. Outcomes may vary, and your health professional will advise you about the factors which could affect your outcome. Always follow the directions for use. Not all products are available in all countries. Please contact your local Cochlear representative for product information. Views expressed are those of the individual. Consult your health professional to determine if you are a candidate for Cochlear technology.

± Smart cochlear implant system is defined as the first and only cochlear implant having Internal memory with upgradeable firmware.

# Battery life varies for every user, according to the age of the battery, the programs used each day, your implant type, the thickness of skin covering your implant, and the size and type of battery used. Streaming from compatible devices, True Wireless Devices or FM may decrease sound processor battery life depending on how often and for how long streaming is engaged.

* The Cochlear Nucleus 8 Nexa and Nucleus Kanso 3 Nexa sound processors are compatible with Apple and Android devices. For compatibility information and devices visit www.cochlear.com/compatibility

¥ As Bluetooth LE Audio compatible devices become available, a firmware update will be required for you to use certain features. Auracast™ broadcast audio capability is subject to third party adoption of the Auracast protocol.

The Bluetooth® and Auracast™ word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Cochlear Limited is under license.