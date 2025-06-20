An unusual car accident occurred Thursday in Sejong when a driver crashed his car, killing his wife and sister, who were in the back, while he and his brother-in-law in the front survived.

According to Sejong police officials, the sedan crashed into the walls of an underground parking lot at 2:26 p.m. Though the exact cause of the accident is unknown, drunk driving is suspected.

The driver and passenger, both men in their 70s, sustained severe injuries. The two women sitting in the back, one in her 60s and another in her 70s, were pronounced dead at the hospital.

Study results vary on which of a conventional sedan's five seats are safest, but it is generally agreed that the back seats are safer than the front seats. In the recent Sejong accident, however, both victims in the back seats had sustained more severe injuries.

Police officials are investigating how and why the car rammed into a wall, and whether the driver had been intoxicated at the time of the accident.

Initial investigations indicated that the driver had consumed alcohol while dining with his family before the accident. However, police did not test his alcohol level when arriving on the scene of the crash, due to the severity of the medical emergency.