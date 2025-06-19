SHANGHAI, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the China International Financial Exhibition today, Ant Digital Technologies announced it will jointly develop over 100 intelligent agent solutions for financial scenarios with industry partners. These solutions comprehensively cover core applications including AI-native mobile banking, risk management, wealth management, and marketing.

This initiative builds upon Ant Digital Technologies' earlier launch of its full-stack, finance-grade agent platform Agentar, which empowers financial institutions to efficiently develop and deploy professional agent applications.

"The application of large models in finance has entered the deep-water zone," stated Wei Wang, Chief Technology Officer of Ant Digital Technologies. "We're transitioning beyond customer service and office automation to fundamentally reshape core operations – risk control, wealth management, and end-to-end business processes."

Integrated Architecture:

"By leveraging our financial LLM and supporting toolkits, institutions achieve performance improvements exceeding 10% in critical areas through scenario-specific development," Wang stated, citing enhancements in campaign planning and customer engagement.

For example, the risk control intelligent agent can autonomously infer and generate risk control models based on business data and risk management expertise, achieving modeling results that surpass industry expert levels, thereby improving modeling effectiveness by 10%. The marketing intelligent agent offers intelligent upgrades for retail banking operations, enhancing marketing effectiveness and operational efficiency by up to 20% compared to traditional marketing methods. Notably, its wealth management agent autonomously handles tasks while delivering personalized, real-time professional advice – boosting financial advisors' analysis efficiency by 100%.

"True transformation demands more than technical prowess – it requires profound financial scenario understanding," Wang emphasized. "Large model integration is a marathon where we remain focused on core R&D and deep-scenario applications to deliver trusted, high-impact solutions for financial institutions."

About Ant Digital Technologies

Ant Digital Technologies is Ant Group's digital technology subsidiary. Ant Digital Technologies continues to promote the development and application of digital technologies, introducing leading products like ZOLOZ, mPaaS and ZAN based on its expertise in AI, privacy computing, and security technology. Ant Digital Technologies is committed to working with partners across different industries to support small and medium-sized financial institutions in their digital transformation, enable SMEs in the service industry to operate digitally, and facilitate digital collaboration across industries. Revenue from Ant Digital Technologies' international business operation increased by 300% in 2023. Ant Digital Technologies established its international headquarters in Hong Kong in April 2025.