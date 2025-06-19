Banila Co Launches Covericious Ultimate Cover Cushion on Amazon U.S., Expanding Global Presence

The cushion chosen by Korean consumers is ready to make its global debut!

SEOUL, South Korea, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of K-beauty's most trusted names, Banila Co has officially launched its Covericious Ultimate Cover Cushion on Amazon in the U.S., accelerating its push into global beauty markets.

Now available to American consumers, the Covericious Ultimate Cover Cushion builds on the legacy of the 'Covericious Ultimate White Cushion,' which has surpassed 4 million cumulative units in sales [1]. With a strong reputation built across both Korean and international audiences, Banila Co is entering the U.S. market with the aim of further amplifying its brand presence worldwide.

Following the global success of its hero product, the Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm—ranked the No. 1 cleansing balm brand worldwide [2]—Banila Co is on track to replicate that momentum with its latest launch. The arrival of the Covericious Ultimate Cover Cushion has generated buzz among beauty consumers eager for high-performance, skincare-infused makeup solutions.

The product has also been distinguished for its excellence, ranking first in customer satisfaction —as chosen by Korean consumers—in Korea's base makeup category for two consecutive years at the FIRST BRAND AWARDS 2025 [3], reinforcing Banila Co's reputation for quality and innovation.

More than just coverage, the Covericious Ultimate Cover Cushion is formulated with white truffle extract and a proprietary flower complex to help brighten and clarify skin while delivering seamless, buildable coverage. Its weightless texture offers comfortable wear throughout the day—and night—with tested wear of up to 100 hours [4]. The sleek, travel-ready compact makes flawless skin just a tap away, wherever you are.

To meet the needs of a truly global customer base, Banila Co has developed a versatile range of 20 inclusive shades tailored to a wide spectrum of skin tones around the world.

This internationally developed shade range reflects the brand's collaboration with global color specialists and insights from U.S.-based makeup artists, ensuring a custom-fit match for every complexion—from fair to deep skin tones.

"We're excited to bring Banila Co's advanced base makeup technology to the global stage with the launch of the Covericious Ultimate Cover Cushion on Amazon U.S.," said a Banila Co representative. "We remain committed to advancing K-beauty's presence worldwide by delivering high-quality, inclusive, and performance-driven products that resonate with today's beauty consumer."