Korean lender sets sights on second-half 2026 launch under SCBX-led joint venture

Kakao Bank, South Korea’s leading internet-only lender, has secured final approval to establish Thailand’s first digital bank, marking the official launch of its joint venture with Thai financial giant SCBX to roll out services next year.

The Bank of Thailand on Thursday announced the winners of its long-awaited virtual banking licenses, selecting three applicants from five contenders. The SCBX-led consortium — whose members include Kakao Bank and Tencent-backed Chinese digital lender WeBank — was among those granted a license.

The other winners were ACM Holding Company and a consortium led by state-run Krung Thai Bank.

The licenses were issued following a review by Thailand’s Ministry of Finance, based on central bank recommendations. Authorities assessed business models, digital capabilities and each group's potential to boost financial inclusion, particularly for underserved consumers and small businesses.

Thailand's central bank said the digital lenders are expected to enhance customer experience, increase efficiency, and drive healthy competition through innovation and better pricing. Regulators also weighed the optimal number of new banks to foster healthy competition while maintaining financial system stability.

The approved candidates are required to establish a corporate entity in the third quarter and commence operations within one year, setting the stage for operations to begin in the second half of 2026.

The milestone comes two years after Kakao Bank, a subsidiary of Korea's IT giant Kakao, signed a memorandum of understanding with SCBX in June 2023 to collaborate on developing Thailand’s first digital bank. SCBX is the holding company of major Thai lender Siam Commercial Bank.

This marks Kakao Bank’s second overseas venture after launching Superbank in Indonesia through a joint venture with Grab. It remains the only Korean internet-only bank with international operations.

The move also signals a meaningful return of Korean banking to Thailand, nearly three decades after Korean lenders exited the market during the 1998 Asian financial crisis.

“Drawing on its experience in shaping Korea’s digital banking landscape, Kakao Bank will play a leading role in building the new Thai digital bank, overseeing the development of its technology infrastructure and service design,” a company official told The Korea Herald.

Once established, Kakao Bank will become the second-largest shareholder in the new online lender.

In response to the approval, Kakao Bank CEO Yun Ho-young called the license "a stepping stone into a new market and a valuable opportunity to showcase the strength of Korea’s digital finance technology," adding that the firm aims to serve as a bridgehead for Korean banks and companies seeking entry into the Thai market.