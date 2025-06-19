PLANO, Texas, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aduna, the global aggregator of network APIs, today announced that JT Global, a leading international Communications as a Service (CPaaS) provider, will join its partner ecosystem to integrate a new set of high-trust network APIs into its communications platform. The partnership will enable JT Global to deliver enhanced authentication, identity verification, and fraud prevention capabilities to its global enterprise customers that are critical tools in today's increasingly digital and mobile-first world.

Through Aduna's unified API platform, JT Global will gain seamless access to standardized network APIs such as SIM Swap and Number Verification, which allow enterprises to verify the integrity of phone numbers in real time, detect potential fraud, and ensure secure user onboarding and transactions.

"We're excited to welcome JT Global as a developer platform partner helping to deliver stronger, more secure digital interactions," said Anthony Bartolo, CEO of Aduna. "By embedding real-time network data into enterprise workflows, JT can help customers stay ahead of threats and meet growing demands for trust and compliance."

JT's CPaaS platform serves highly regulated and time-sensitive industries where verified communication is essential. Their Mobile Intelligence division provides real-time fraud prevention and identity solutions, using live mobile network data to help banks and organizations tackle APP fraud, SIM swap attacks, and account takeovers. Its MoneyGuard solution protects over 135 million consumers, while Scam Signal - developed with leading UK banks and major mobile operators - detects impersonation scams and supports compliance with emerging regulatory frameworks.

"Joining Aduna is a natural extension of JT's commitment to being part of a more secure and intelligent mobile ecosystem. As an active contributor to the GSMA Open Gateway initiative, we believe mobile network operators have a shared responsibility to work together, share intelligence, and make trusted network capabilities more accessible. By combining Aduna's global reach with JT's proven expertise in fraud prevention and mobile identity, together we're helping to deliver real-time services that protect consumers, support compliance, and enable safer digital experiences worldwide," said Clare Messenger, Head of JT Mobile Intelligence, JT Group.

The partnership reflects growing momentum behind GSMA-aligned network APIs and a shared commitment to open standards, interoperability, and security across the digital communications landscape.

About JT Global

JT Global is a government-owned, full-service communications provider headquartered in the Channel Islands, delivering world-class CPaaS, messaging, and identity services to enterprises and mobile operators globally. With deep expertise in fraud prevention, mobile identity, and regulatory compliance, JT supports critical communications and digital transformation for customers in highly regulated industries.

Contact JT Fraud Protection Services

About Aduna

Aduna is a landmark venture between some of the world's leading telecom operators and Ericsson, dedicated to enabling developers worldwide to accelerate innovation by leveraging networks to their full potential via common network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). Its venture partners include AT&T, Bharti Airtel, Deutsche Telekom, e&, KDDI, Orange, Reliance Jio, Singtel, Telefonica, Telstra, T-Mobile, Verizon and Vodafone. Aduna's developer partner platforms include Google Cloud, Infobip, Sinch, and Vonage. By combining network APIs from multiple operators globally under a unified platform based on the CAMARA open-source project, driven by the GSMA and the Linux Foundation, Aduna provides a standardized platform to foster collaboration, enhance user experiences, and drive industry growth.

