From bingsu to noodles, to even sashimi, popularity of delicacies in tiny containers going strong in Korea

With the seasons changing, a new "bingsu in a cup" trend is gaining popularity among young Koreans gearing up to survive the infamously humid and hot summer.

Offered mostly by low-priced coffee joints like Mega Coffee, Compose Coffee and Ediya Coffee, the novelty dish packs all the regular features of the snack in a plastic cup usually used for drinks: frozen milk or cream, sweetened red beans, bite-sized rice cakes, syrup of your choosing, and of course, the chunk of shaved ice that makes it one of the most popular summertime snacks here.

Cup bingsu is just the latest in a long line of popular snacks and meals to be packaged in a cup.

What may sound like a "Wall-E"-type dystopian nightmare on paper is actually quite an enjoyable and affordable form of food here, expanding its scope from the time-proven cup noodles to cup bap (rice), cup tteokbokki (spicy rice cakes) and apparently just about anything within the palm of your hands.

Low-price and accessibility

Bingsu is rarely considered a dish for one because of its price and size. Sulbing, one of the most popular local bingju joints, offers its most basic Injeolmi Bingsu (bingsu with bean powder-coated rice cake) at 9,900 won ($7.2). Served in a large bowl, it is an optimal snack to share with a friend.

But the price tag for cup bingsu is usually in the 4,000-won ($2.90) range, rarely going above 6,300 won. This makes it an ideal snack to enjoy by yourself.

The affordability of a dish for one has been the main appeal of cup foods here since the grandfather of modern-day cup meals, cup ramen, was first introduced in Japan. Momofuku Ando, a Taiwanese-Japanese man who made and lost his fortune in World War II, famously invented instant ramen and packaged it in a cup — known as Cup Noodles — to appeal to the international market.

In 1972, Korean food and beverage company Samyang Foods launched the first localized version of Cup Noodles here, and it rapidly garnered popularity in ensuing decades, particularly with the introduction of convenience store franchises in the mid-1990s.

Another popular cup dish is cup bab, a cupped version of rice with toppings that was born as a street food in Noryangjin-dong, Dongjak-gu of Seoul. Noryanjin in the 2000s enjoyed its heyday as a mecca for aspiring civil servants, with countless private academies offering courses for the government service entrance exam.

The cram school students sought dishes that were cheap and quick, which was addressed by street vendors selling cup bab. With rice being the main source of carbohydrates for Koreans, cup bab sold at around 2,000 won and was a welcome change from the cheap sandwiches and hamburgers that had fed them before.

Cup-bab vendors in Noryangjin today are not nearly as prominent as before, but the once-popular dish has found its way to convenience stores in their stead. Cup bab is now sold inside cup-shaped wrapped containers, which can be stored longer and heated instantaneously for eating.

Some consider the new form of cup bab a hit or miss, as the dried-up toppings and its new price tag are hardly an exact recreation of the once wildly popular dish.

Around the same time adult students were having cup bab, their younger counterparts were filling their bellies with cup tteokbokki. Eateries and street vendors started selling the popular snack in small portions to children with limited pocket money, but it has since found its way into official menus.

Perhaps the most unusual cup food is none other than sushi, such as the "cold sashimi soup with beef tartare" offered by a local franchise. The small portion dish is a limited-time offer only for the summer, although affordability hardly factors in for a 13,900-won meal.

Health issues?

The Styrofoam containers that cup foods are often packaged in have fueled a widespread urban legend that pouring steaming hot water could release harmful substances.

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in 2021 debunked this belief in 2021, experimenting on 49 types of disposable containers using polystyrene products to see if applying heat would lead to such results. Though a small amount of styrene was detected in eight containers, it was deemed too low an amount to impact human health.

The only issue the ministry found with the containers is that they could break when heated.

While the containers may not be harmful, there have been several studies indicating that cup foods do not provide balanced nutrition.

In 2020, researchers from the Korea Consumer Agency analyzed cup bab provided by 13 major food and beverage companies, which showed that they had much higher sodium levels compared to the total calories.

Specifically, each cup bab on average provided about 21.7 percent of the recommended daily calorie intake — which the research said was about 2,000 calories — but 50.3 percent of the recommended daily sodium intake of 2,000 milligrams. As in the case of the study by the Food and Drug Safety Ministry, no significant level of harmful substances was detected in the containers.

Cup bingsu is high in sugar, with one serving provided by Mega Coffee having 86 grams of sugar per cup. The World Health Organization recommends that sugar intake be no more than 10 percent of one's energy intake, or about 50 grams daily.

Tteokbokki and instant noodles are not considered healthy foods, as they consist mostly of carbohydrates while having an excessively large amount of sodium compared to their general calories.

As such, it is recommended that one should not regard cup foods as their main energy intake and balance their diet with nutrient-rich foods.

The KSA study concluded by saying that one should not eat cup bab with other salty foods like cup ramen, and advised people to eat food with sufficient potassium to help release the excess sodium.