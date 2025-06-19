The National Tax Service of Korea said Thursday that it participated in the 29th Intra-European Organisation of Tax Administrations General Assembly held in Baku, Azerbaijan, this week for strategic expansion into the European market.

As an associate member of IOTA, the NTS attended the event to explore opportunities for expanding tax cooperation with European tax authorities. The two-day meeting on Wednesday and Thursday brought together tax officials from 44 member countries, along with representatives from international organizations including the OECD, IMF, and ADB, to discuss current trends in tax administration.

NTS Commissioner Kang Min-su shared information about the agency's recent initiatives in digital tax administration, particularly the use of AI technologies. Several European tax officials reportedly expressed interest in learning more about Korea’s approaches, highlighting the relevance of NTS’s innovations to current global tax challenges.

During the meeting, the commissioner also held bilateral talks with counterparts from several countries, including Azerbaijan, Poland and Hungary.

With Korean firms increasingly entering these markets, Kang emphasized the need for active tax administrative support and proposed the use of Mutual Agreement Procedures to resolve double taxation issues.

The agency stated that its participation in IOTA is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen international collaboration and improve the tax environment for Korean businesses abroad. Previous engagements have included activities in the Asia-Pacific and Latin American regions, and the NTS indicated it plans to continue broadening its global tax cooperation network.