Prosecution allegedly made no efforts to procure phone recordings of Kim Keon Hee in 2021 raids

The discovery of hundreds of audio files purportedly suggesting former first lady Kim Keon Hee's involvement in a stock manipulation case happened by chance, according to local media reports.

The files were uncovered during a May search and seizure operation on Mirae Asset Securities, as prosecutors reopened the case that had closed last year without pressing charges against Kim.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office, which is leading the reinvestiation, have obtained hundreds of audio recordings between Kim and a Mirae Asset employee that managed her account.

In the recordings, Kim was reportedly heard saying, "They're managing the stock prices," and "Account managers are asking for 40 percent of the profits, which is excessive."

This appears to indicate that Kim entrusted 2 billion won (approximately $144,500) to Blackpearl Invest, who she believed were manipulating Deutsch Motors stock, agreeing to give them 40 percent of the profits.

Gap in initial probe filled?

Local media reports have suggested that the prosecution was not looking for the recordings.

According to local broadcaster MBN, the prosecution had been looking for other unspecified data, andstumbled upon the audio files.

The audio files were recorded over the course of three years, but the Seoul Central Prosecutors' Office did not find it in their initial probe of the case, conducted between April of 2020 and October of 2024.

It closed the case in October last year without pressing charges against Kim, saying they have not found evidence suggesting that she conspired or was even aware of the stock manipulation.

Kim and her mother's accounts were found to have been used in the stock manipulation, but the prosecutors concluded that they had no knowledge of it.

The prosecution decided to reopen the case in April of this year, which was after her husband, ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol, had his impeachment was confirmed by the Constitutional Court.

In a separate report, broadcaster MBC said that the Seoul Central Prosecutors' Office had conducted the search operations on several securities firms in 2021, including Mirae Asset.