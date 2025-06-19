In rare public denial, Chinese tech giant refutes reports of new Korean deals after years of increasing stakes in local firms

Chinese tech giant Tencent denied reports Thursday that it was considering acquiring stakes in Korean firms Nexon and Kakao Mobility, dismissing speculation surrounding its potential investment moves.

According to Reuters, Tencent said claims about its interest in purchasing shares in Korean game giant Nexon and Kakao’s mobility unit were “untrue,” following media reports that suggested the company was seeking to expand its footprint in Korea’s IT and mobility sectors.

The rebuttal comes after a local news outlet reported that Tencent was in talks to acquire around 40 percent of Kakao Mobility’s shares held by financial investors, including private equity firm TPG (29 percent), Carlyle Group (6.17 percent), LG (2.46 percent) and Google (1.52 percent). Kakao is the largest shareholder with a 57.2 percent stake.

Industry sources said TPG and other financial investors have been engaged in discussions with potential buyers such as the VIG consortium, which includes Mubadala and Goldman Sachs, regarding the sale of their shares. The report that Tencent had also expressed interest in Kakao Mobility added fuel to speculation over multiple suitors.

Separately, Bloomberg reported last week that Tencent was considering acquiring Nexon shares worth $15 billion from its holding company NXC and had been in contact with the family of the late Nexon founder Kim Jung-ju. The report suggested Tencent aimed to strengthen its presence in the global gaming market.

Neither Kakao Mobility nor NXC have issued official statements in response to the reports.

TPG is reportedly exploring options with various investors regarding the sale of its Kakao Mobility stake, but sources said the talks remain at a preliminary stage and do not involve any intent to secure management control.

Tencent previously showed interest in acquiring Nexon during a 2019 bidding process but did not participate in the main auction.

Some sources suggest that Tencent may continue its efforts to pursue an acquisition of the Korean firms.

Tencent has a history of investing in Kakao and its affiliates. Since making its initial investment in Kakao in 2012, the Chinese tech giant has acquired stakes in Kakao Games and Kakao Entertainment. It currently holds a 5.95 percent stake in Kakao.

Meanwhile, Tencent’s music streaming arm, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, recently acquired a 9.38 percent stake in SM Entertainment from Hybe through a block deal valued at 240 billion won ($174 million).

It makes Tencent the second-largest shareholder of SM, following Kakao and Kakao Entertainment’s combined 41.5 percent stake.