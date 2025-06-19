Forbes has named Real Madrid the world’s most valuable soccer club, with a valuation of $6.75 billion - a 2 percent increase from 2024. The Spanish giant also became the first soccer club in history to surpass $1 billion in annual revenue, reporting $1.13 billion for the 2023-24 season.

Manchester United ranked second at $6.6 billion with $834 million in revenue, followed by Barcelona at $5.65 billion.

According to Forbes, the top 30 clubs are now collectively worth more than $72 billion, averaging $2.4 billion each - reflecting a 5 percent increase from 2024.

The list includes 12 Premier League clubs, as well as teams from Spain, Italy, Germany and France. Notable gainers were Arsenal, up 31 percent, and Newcastle, up 38 percent. US-based LAFC and Inter Miami also broke into the top 20, valued at $1.25 billion and $1.2 billion, respectively.