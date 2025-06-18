Mirae Asset Global Investments, the asset management arm of Mirae Asset Financial Group, has launched its first artificial intelligence-based exchange-traded fund, the Global X Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF or GXIG, in collaboration with its subsidiary Global X and AI firm Wealthspot.

GXIG leverages AI-driven analysis to make targeted investments in the US investment-grade corporate bonds.

Based on the Bloomberg US Corporate Bond Index, the ETF defines its investment universe by sector, credit rating and maturity.

According to the company, the US corporate bond market’s large size, high liquidity and institutional dominance make it well-suited for AI-based strategies. However, it noted, such strategies remain uncommon, making Mirae Asset's GXIG a potential game-changer in the market.

GXIG combines two models. The first is a traditional factor investing model that applies fundamental financial and macroeconomic analysis to identify high-quality bonds. The second utilizes AI to detect complex interactions and uncover insights often overlooked by conventional models.

Its AI algorithm is designed to autonomously learn and adapt by identifying relationships between key variables.

As an actively managed ETF, GXIG allows flexible adjustment of sector allocation, duration and credit quality to respond to changing market conditions.

It also integrates human oversight to address unstructured risks that AI may not fully capture.

“GXIG reflects years of preparation in AI-driven finance,” said Mirae Asset Global Investments Vice Chairman Lee Jun-yong. “This marks a pivotal moment that combines technology, data and investment expertise to reshape the ETF landscape.”