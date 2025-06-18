SINGAPORE, KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia and TAIPEI, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KC Global Media is proud to announce that Kenny Chien, guard, Taipei Taishin Mars, will join TPBL'sEnglish-language commentary team for game 2 and 3 of the 2025 TPBL Finals, airing on 18 June, Wednesday and 21 June, Saturday on AXN Asia.

This marks a groundbreaking moment in Taiwanese professional basketball, as Chien becomes the first active player in TPBL history to step into a live broadcast role during the league finals. Known for his high basketball IQ and deep commitment to the game, Chien brings a fresh and authentic voice to this season's biggest stage.

"We're incredibly thrilled to have Kenny join our English commentary team," said George Chien, Co-founder, President & CEO at KC Global Media. "As an active player, his insight is unmatched — he's lived the pressure, knows the locker room energy, and understands the game's rhythm from the inside out. He's had a strong season on the court, and now fans will get to experience his passion and perspective from the commentary booth. It's a refreshing and exciting twist that will bring our regional audience even closer to the action."

Born in the U.S. to Taiwanese heritage, Chien's basketball journey has become one of Taiwan's most inspiring sports stories. From playing at Broward College to making an impact in the ASEAN Basketball League and P. LEAGUE+ with Formosa Dreamers, and now the TPBL, Kenny has earned accolades like:

This past season, Chien played a crucial role for the Taipei Taishin Mars, averaging nearly 10 points per game and logging major minutes in the playoffs. His signature hustle, defensive mindset, and leadership continue to shape Taiwan's emerging basketball identity.

As a commentator, fans can expect Chien to provide real-time tactical breakdowns, player insights, and a behind-the-scenes look only an active pro can offer. Game 2 and 3 of the TPBL Finals will stream live on AXN YouTube on 18 June and 21 June respectively, followed by a full broadcast on AXN Asia. Tune in to experience the finals from a whole new angle, with one of the league's very own on the mic.

For more information about TPBL, and broadcast details, please visit AXN Facebook or Instagram page.

