CHANGSHA, China, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion"; 1157.HK) showcased the latest agricultural and engineering machinery solutions tailored for the African market at the 4th China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo, held from June 12 to 15 in Changsha, China. Since entering the African market in 2007, Zoomlion has actively participated in the construction of several landmark projects, while fostering local talent and playing a key role in advancing infrastructure and agriculture modernization.

Zoomlion highlighted a wide array of products including construction cranes, agricultural equipment, aerial work platforms and earthmoving machinery, which are specially designed to meet the unique performance, quality and technological demands of Africa's construction and agricultural environments.

Over the past 18 years, Zoomlion has established itself as one of the leading machinery exporters in Africa with over 10,000 units of equipment deployed across the continent.

Zoomlion has set up subsidiaries and extensive service networks in South Africa, Nigeria, Tanzania, Kenya and more. It has established a joint-venture factory in Algeria and operates spare parts centers in Algeria and South Africa while expanding its network of local dealers and distribution channels to provide comprehensive services to local customers encompassing sales, support, technical assistance and financing.

Zoomlion has been safeguarding major infrastructure and agricultural projects in Africa, including the construction of Egypt's New Administrative Capital which features 20 high-rises including Africa's tallest skyscraper of 385.8 meters, 12 commercial office buildings, five residential apartments and two luxury hotels; the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (JNHPP) in Tanzania that increases the installed hydropower capacity in the country from 562 megawatts by about 3.7 times; the N'Djamena Stadium in Chad that can host continental competitions and large-scale cultural events upon completion; the Rosso Bridgesituated over the Senegal River at the border between Senegal and Mauritania that will serve as a key trading hub in Africa and foster closer economic ties.

Zoomlion is growing rapidly in the African market, with sales in the first quarter of 2025 reaching an impressive 60 percent of the total sales for the entire year of 2024. As of May 2025, Zoomlion's Africa team included more than 300 employees, with over 90% being local hires, serving as a key driver of regional employment and skills development.