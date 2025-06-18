More than 210,000 South Korean youths have dangerous levels of smartphone or internet usage, according to a government survey, though this was a slight decline from the previous year.

The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family released the results of this year's survey Wednesday, which found that 213,243 students — or 17.3 percent of respondents — are in a risk group requiring attention or intervention due to excessive reliance on smartphones or the internet.

The annual survey, conducted in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and local school districts since 2009, aims to identify young people with internet or social media addictions and provide support such as counseling and recovery programs.

This year’s survey, conducted between April 1 and May 9, included 1.23 million fourth, seventh and 10th grade students nationwide, as well as over 230,000 parents and guardians of first-graders.

While the number of youths in the risk group decreased by 7,786 compared to 2024, the government remains concerned. Among them, 78,943 students were identified as being in a “dual-risk group,” meaning they showed signs of overdependence on both the internet and smartphones. This group also saw a slight drop from 81,190 the previous year.

By school level, middle schoolers accounted for the largest share of the risk group with 85,487 students or 40.1 percent, followed by more than 70,500 high schoolers and 57,229 elementary students. The decline was seen across all age groups, with middle schoolers dropping by 4,325, high schoolers by 2,609, and elementary schoolers by 852.

Boys made up a slightly higher portion of those at risk, with 116,414 cases, compared to 96,829 among girls.

In a separate survey of parents and guardians on smartphone usage among first graders, 13,211 children were identified as being in the “interest group” for smartphone overdependence — defined as needing guidance due to difficulty in adhering to usage limits or experiencing physical effects such as eye strain or posture problems. This number was also down from 16,942 in 2024.

To address these risks, the government provides tailored services to at-risk youths -- with parental consent -- including counseling, medical treatment, therapy programs, and education for parents. For those in need of more intensive support, residential healing camps are offered in media-free environments.

This year, the number of family healing camps for elementary students will increase from 10 to 12 sessions, and a residential camp will be held in September at the National Youth Internet Dream Village for upper-grade elementary students.

“The annual diagnostic survey is meaningful in that it helps young people develop healthier media habits on their own,” said Choi Eun-joo, head of youth policy at the Family Ministry. “Based on the findings, we will identify at-risk youths early and provide customized treatment services so they can grow into responsible digital citizens.”