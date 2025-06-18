South Korean electric wire and cable maker Taihan Cable & Solution said Wednesday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Irish firm SuperNode to jointly develop next-generation superconducting cable technology.

The signing ceremony was held on Tuesday in London, with key executives from both companies in attendance.

Dublin-based SuperNode is known for its advanced cable design that improves efficiency and ease of installation over existing superconducting solutions.

Superconducting cables use materials with zero electrical resistance at very low temperatures, offering higher transmission efficiency than conventional copper or aluminum cables.

The strategic partnership aims to enhance the competitiveness of both companies in the high-capacity cable market.

Taihan and SuperNode will collaborate across design, manufacturing and materials to accelerate the development and production of next-generation superconducting cables.

The agreement also opens the door to joint participation in global energy infrastructure projects.

“We are excited to move toward large-scale production of next-generation superconducting cables with Taihan’s over 80 years of manufacturing expertise," said SuperNode CEO John Fitzgerald.

"This collaboration will position us as leaders in the growing superconducting cable industry," added Taihan Cable & Solution Vice Chairman Song Jong-min.