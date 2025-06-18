Yugyeom of GOT7 placed his second solo studio album atop the iTunes Top Albums Chart in seven regions, agency AOMG said Wednesday.

His LP “Interlunar” was released Tuesday and one of the two focus tracks, “Shall We Dance,” debuted atop its Top Songs Chart in three regions as well as a real-time domestic music chart.

The album consists of 10 tracks, and it conveys the performer’s promise to stay with fans, although he may be away from them for the time being. Yugyeom is set to enlist soon.

Until April, he hosted a monthslong solo tour that took him to 18 cities around the world.

Meanwhile, GOT7 held a two-day concert in Bangkok in May. The Thai gig marked the group's debut at the national stadium and drew about 85,000 fans.