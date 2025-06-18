Parade, fan event featuring key cast members including Lee Jung-jae and Lee Byung-hun to take place in Gwanghwamun and Seoul Plaza

A fan event bringing together the creators and global fans of the cultural juggernaut “Squid Game” is set to take place in Seoul, marking the end of a series that took the world by storm.

The one-day event will unfold in two parts on June 28, a day after the release of the Netflix series' last season on June 28.

Kicking off at 7:30 p.m. from Gwanghwamun, the “Squid Game” parade will showcase iconic imagery from the series — including the killer doll Young-hee and the pink guards. The hour-long procession will make its way to Seoul Plaza in front of Seoul City Hall, featuring immersive performances and interactive events along the way.

Following the parade, the official “Squid Game” finale fan celebration will begin at 8:30 p.m. at Seoul Plaza. Creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk, along with stars Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, and other cast members, will be in attendance to commemorate the series’ conclusion.

Both Korean and global fans can pre-register for the event through kcontentseoul-squidgame.splashthat.com until Thursday. The application includes playful prompts such as “Which Squid Game challenge would give you the best shot at survival?” and “Would you rather be a player or a pink guard?” Selected participants will receive exclusive seating and a special gift.

The pre-registration process, available both in Korean and English, is only open for individuals aged 19 or older. Those successfully preregistered will be informed via email on June 20.

For those unable to pre-register, the event remains open to the public, with standing-room access available on-site. The celebration will also stream live on Netflix Korea’s official YouTube channel.

The fan celebration will be conducted in Korean, but international attendees can scan a QR code at the venue to access the livestream with English subtitles.

The festivities come one day after the release of “Squid Game” season 3, June 27 on Netflix.