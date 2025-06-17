Closed in just over a year since the Series E announcement, this transaction demonstrates the company's hypergrowth and cements its leadership position in the vehicle intelligence market

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Intuition, Inc., the leading vehicle intelligence company for automotive, trucking, construction, mining, agriculture and defense, today announced it has closed a $600 million Series F fundraise and tender offer at a $15 billion valuation. This fresh round of funding, co-led by BlackRock-managed funds and accounts and Kleiner Perkins, will propel Applied Intuition into its next phase of vehicle intelligence, deeper product expansion, and global team growth. Other new investors in the round include Franklin Templeton, Qatar Investment Authority, Abu Dhabi Investment Council, Premji Invest, Stripes, Greycroft, BAM Elevate, and 137 Ventures. Existing investors participating in the round include Fidelity Management & Research Company, General Catalyst, Lux, BOND, Elad Gil, Addition, and Tribe Capital.

"Applied Intuition is entering its next era," said Qasar Younis, co-founder and CEO of Applied Intuition. "We're scaling up our investments in bringing intelligence into every moving machine. Everything from cars and trucks to drones and factories will be powered by AI, and our mission is to connect AI with the physical world it will transform."

"The last eight years have been about building the infrastructure to enable vehicle intelligence at scale," said Peter Ludwig, co-founder and CTO of Applied Intuition. "The focus of this next phase is to accelerate the rollout of intelligent, software-defined systems across all domains — defense, automotive, trucking, construction, mining, and agriculture. With the continued backing of our investors, we're just getting started."

Applied Intuition closed this major up round just over a year after announcing its Series E in March 2024. Since then, the company has maintained strong momentum with AI innovations and product launches, including strategic partnerships with OpenAI, TRATON, Isuzu, Porsche and Audi; the release of its off-road autonomy stack; the acquisition of defense technology company EpiSci and the launch of its newest defense products, Axion and Acuity; and recent global office expansion into the United Kingdom.

"At BlackRock, we invest in the long-term megatrends reshaping the global economy, including AI, autonomy, and the broader digital evolution," said BlackRock Managing Director Samir Menon. "Our platform has been actively investing in the autonomous driving sector for years, and Applied Intuition has emerged as a key innovation leader. We are proud to back Applied Intuition as they continue their mission to make all vehicles intelligent."

"Since our initial investment six years ago, we've believed deeply in Applied Intuition's vision and team," said Mamoon Hamid, Partner at Kleiner Perkins. "Qasar and Peter had the foresight to start building toward a future shaped by vehicle intelligence and autonomy well before it became widely understood. Now, in 2025, with the world taking notice, we are deepening our commitment to what we believe is a generational company."

Applied Intuition is the vehicle intelligence company that accelerates the global adoption of safe, AI-driven machines. Founded in 2017, Applied Intuition delivers the toolchain, Vehicle OS and autonomy stacks to help customers build intelligent vehicles and shorten time to market. Eighteen of the top 20 global automakers and major programs across the Department of Defense trust Applied Intuition's solutions to deliver vehicle intelligence. Applied Intuition services the automotive, defense, trucking, construction, mining and agriculture industries and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA, with offices in Washington, D.C., San Diego, CA, Ft. Walton Beach, FL, Ann Arbor, MI, London, Stuttgart, Munich, Stockholm, Seoul and Tokyo. Learn more at appliedintuition.com.