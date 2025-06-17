ENNOVI Achieves Prestigious EcoVadis Platinum Sustainability Rating for Unprecedented Fifth Year

Accolade aligns with ENNOVI's mission to positively impact the industries it serves

SINGAPORE, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ENNOVI, an interconnect solutions partner, is proud to announce its continued recognition for outstanding sustainability performance by EcoVadis, the world's most reputable provider of business sustainability ratings. Demonstrating an unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship, ethical practices, and social responsibility, ENNOVI has secured the EcoVadis Platinum Medal for the fifth time. This achievement places it in the top 1% of over 130,000 companies assessed worldwide.

We increased our overall EcoVadis score to 85, with significant improvements in the themes of Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. Over the past year, we have deepened our focus on ethics, labor practices, and human rights, enhanced supply chain due diligence, and strengthened our environmental management systems. We have also enhanced our award-winning sustainability reporting, which provides a comprehensive account of our sustainability performance, aligned with global standards and frameworks such as the GRI, SASB, TCFD, and UN Sustainable Development Goals, thereby reinforcing our commitment to transparent and stakeholder-focused disclosure.

"EcoVadis provides an invaluable lens through which we can demonstrate our unwavering commitment to sustainability within the rapidly evolving technology landscape," states Nantha Kumar Chandran, Chief Sustainability Officer & VP Global Plating Operations, ENNOVI. "This consistent acknowledgement from EcoVadis not only underscores ENNOVI's pioneering efforts in sustainable practices but also deepens the assurance and loyalty of our customers, partners, and the entire community we serve."

For more information about ENNOVI and its EcoVadis platinum sustainability rating, please visit: www.ennovi.com/sustainability.com .

About ENNOVI:

At ENNOVI, we design and manufacture products and solutions for electrical battery platform developments , power components , and signal interconnect design solutions. Using our decades of experience in electro-mechanical engineering and high-precision manufacturing, we work with OEMs and suppliers to bring their ideas to life. As an interconnect solutions partner, we accelerate the process for our customers by offering complete end-to-end manufacturing capabilities from R&D, design, and tooling to production. Learn more at www.ennovi.com .