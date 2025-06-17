The reason behind the hospitalization of Kim Keon Hee, wife of ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol, is severe depression, according to a local daily report Tuesday.

Kim was admitted to Asan Medical Center on Monday.

Chosun Ilbo daily, citing sources, said that Kim was diagnosed with depression last week and that her doctor suggested hospitalization due to the severity of her symptoms.

Kim had shown signs of hyperventilation upon being admitted, with Yoon coming to visit later Monday after attending his court hearing for criminal trial on charges of insurrection and power abuse at the Seoul Central District Court. He was reported to have stayed by his wife's side.

On Monday, the Asan Medical Center officials confirmed that Kim was staying at the hospital, but did not disclose her illness.

President Lee Jae Myung, the liberal rival of Yoon, approved a special probe into Yoon's alleged insurrection and corruption suspicions against Kim last week. Kim has been accused of stock price manipulation, unlawfully accepting a luxury bag and interfering with the by-election nomination process.