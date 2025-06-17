The American Chamber of Commerce in Korea said Tuesday it successfully concluded its 2025 Washington Doorknock from June 9 to 12, marking a major private-sector engagement with the US under Korea’s new administration.

Led by Chairman and CEO James Kim, the AmCham delegation held nearly 40 meetings with government officials, lawmakers and policy experts.

Key discussions took place with officials from the Departments of the Treasury, Commerce, State, Energy and Defense; the US Trade Representative, the National Security Council and the Office of the Vice President. Bipartisan congressional outreach included meetings with four US senators and seven House representatives.

The delegation emphasized Korea’s intent to strengthen the US-Korea economic partnership, highlighting President Lee Jae Myung as a leader with a strategic vision and the ability to execute it. The meetings underscored shared priorities, including enhanced cooperation in semiconductors, AI and advanced manufacturing, as well as the importance of energy security and addressing trade barriers.

The delegation also called attention to Korea’s position as the top foreign investor in the US and urged continued progress on tariff negotiations and non-tariff barrier reduction, particularly in digital trade. AmCham proposed joint initiatives such as LNG collaboration through Alaska’s energy resources.

“The Doorknock was a timely platform to address core issues shaping US-Korea relations,” said Chairman and CEO James Kim. “We found broad consensus on the need for practical cooperation in strategic sectors.”

Senior executives from companies such as AWS, Google, Hyundai, LG CNS and POSCO participated, signaling strong private-sector support for advancing bilateral ties.

The outcomes of the visit will be discussed in greater detail at the AmCham–Korea Times Forum on June 24.