Hansung Motors, the largest official Mercedes-Benz dealer in Korea, announced Tuesday a series of customer-focused initiatives to mark its 40th anniversary.

The programs aim to enhance customer engagement and expand brand experiences across its nationwide network.

Established in 1985 as Korea’s first imported car dealership, Hansung Motors has steadily grown to operate 19 showrooms, 19 service centers and 7 certified used car showrooms.

Over the decades, the company has devoted itself to customer service innovations, including KS certification at all service centers, and has received a Presidential Award.

Beyond business expansion, Hansung Motors has also run a scholarship program for young, talented artists for the past 13 years, demonstrating its long-standing commitment to corporate social responsibility.

To commemorate its 40th year, Hansung Motors will launch a new customer invitation program, Culture Voyage x Ambassador, at all showrooms in early July.

Ambassadors from various fields such as culture, arts and sports will visit showrooms to engage with customers and share lifestyle experiences.

Additional events include a social media photo contest, a brand philosophy interview series and digital content centered on a limited edition model.

In the second half of 2025, the company plans to roll out the first integrated membership loyalty program among import car dealers in Korea.

The program will offer premium lifestyle benefits beyond vehicle services, such as access to luxury hotels and golf courses.

“Hansung Motors has grown with the trust of our customers for 40 years. Moving forward, we aim to create even more value together for the next 40 years,” said Marco Kim, CEO of Hansung Motors.