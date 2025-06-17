South Korean electronics parts maker LG Innotek announced Tuesday that it has been selected as one of the top 50 Best Korea Brands 2025 by Interbrand, marking its second consecutive year on the list.

Interbrand, a global brand consultancy, assesses candidates based on financial performance, market influence and growth potential. LG Innotek’s brand value was estimated at 407.5 billion won ($299 million) in this year’s evaluation.

The company posted 21.2 trillion won in revenue in 2024, driven by strong performance across its core businesses ㅡ optical solutions, substrate materials and automotive components.

Leveraging its leadership in optical solutions, LG Innotek is expanding into parts for autonomous driving/advanced driver assistance systems and semiconductors, strengthening its portfolio.

It is also accelerating innovations in optical design, precision manufacturing and control technologies, applying them to humanoid robotics and other future growth areas.

Earlier this year, the company unveiled a new vision and brand identity, aiming to go beyond being a top-tier supplier to become an indispensable technology partner that supports customers’ success.

“We will continue to deliver differentiated products that realize our clients’ visions and develop our brand value as a trusted partner,” said LG Innotek CEO Moon Hyuk-soo.