A 43-year-old man accused of robbing and killing a person last year did not challenge the 30-year prison term handed down by an appellate court, confirming the sentence issued last month.

Kim Myeong-hyeon, whose name was revealed by authorities in December, was convicted of robbing and murdering a man in his 40s on Nov. 8 in Seosan, South Chungcheong Province. He stabbed the victim with a knife, stole 130,000 won ($95) in cash, dumped the body in an irrigation canal and set the victim's car on fire.

He used the stolen money to buy meals and lottery tickets worth 60,000 won.

Police found he committed the crime to pay off online gambling debts and targeted people driving luxury sedans. Kim and the victim were not acquainted, and Kim told officials that he attacked him because of his own financial hardships.

The prosecution initially sought a life sentence and challenged the district court ruling that sentenced him to 30 years in jail, but did not appeal after the Daejeon High Court upheld the earlier ruling.

"Considering that (Kim) prepared gloves and a weapon beforehand and sought out a place and target, it is reasonable to believe that he meticulously planned the crime. His crime was of a particularly malicious nature, considering that he discarded the victim's body and burned his car," the high court said in its ruling, and concluded that the lower court's interpretation of the law was appropriate.