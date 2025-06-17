President Lee Jae-myung's pro-gaming stance boosts hopes for nation's gaming industry, but its policy impact remains uncertain

Once a global powerhouse in online and mobile gaming with legacy titles like MapleStory and Lineage, South Korea’s gaming industry has seen its international influence wane in recent years. But with the election of a new president who champions gaming, the industry may be poised for a turnaround.

President Lee Jae-myung has positioned himself as a vocal advocate for the country’s game developers and players. His pro-gaming stance has sparked cautious optimism in some corners of the industry, though it remains to be seen whether his campaign rhetoric will result in actionable policy.

“In the past, by classifying games as an addictive substance, Korea, once a leading nation in gaming, was overtaken by China,” Lee said during a May 17 esports event. “(I think) it’s important not to treat games like drugs.”

Lee has repeatedly cited gaming as a key pillar of Korea’s content economy. His campaign promises included a slate of initiatives to revitalize the sector by increasing the budget for a game-focused parent fund, loosening regulatory constraints, supporting international expansion and bolstering the domestic indie game ecosystem.

Notably, he also pledged to delay adding gaming disorder to the nation’s official disease classification system — a particularly contentious issue given ongoing debates over how to address youth gaming addiction. The final decision on whether gaming disorder will receive official medical recognition is expected to hinge on the 10th revision of the Korean Standard Classification of Diseases, due by year’s end.

Still, the president’s remarks and pledges have already drawn positive reactions from developers and players alike.

"If the policies that President Lee has proposed are implemented, the competitiveness of Korea's gaming industry will be further strengthened, especially the decision to postpone the disease code classification and delegate regulation duties to private-sector for game ratings," said an official from a local game production company, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“All this time, the mainstream view was that games are harmful or something to be controlled for addiction issues, but now it feels incredibly moving to see that we're entering an era where games are being seen as a future industry,” said Lee Byung-joon, a gamer in his 20s.

Yet for many in the industry, optimism is tempered by experience.

“President Lee is among the most motivated leaders we've seen to actively support the nation’s gaming industry, but a lot of pledges from politicians have fallen apart in the past, so it's too early to be completely optimistic,” said an official from a local video game publisher. “Also, the pledges are a bit vague right now. Since policy direction tends to be fluid in the early stages of a new administration, a concrete implementation roadmap for up-to-date, trendy policies is necessary to build trust."

Over the past decade, South Korea’s gaming dominance has eroded. A combination of rising international competition and internal controversy has contributed to the downturn, with the rapid ascent of Chinese gaming firms, buoyed by aggressive government support and a series of strategic overseas acquisitions, being pointed to as one of the key factors.

On the home front, local game developers have been plagued by consumer distrust following a string of scandals involving misleading odds disclosures. At the policy level, inconsistent government support and debates on classifying gaming addiction as a medical condition have been pointed out as other factors that further strain the industry.