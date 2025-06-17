A patient thanked rescue workers with prepayment at a cafe near the Gyodog Fire Station, saying the official's prompt measures helped them to learn of an underlying heart problem.

An anonymous user posted a letter of thanks on an online community on Monday, and shared the incident that took place April 6 at their home in Gimje, North Jeolla Province. The person called the 119 emergency line after experiencing sharp chest pains, and rescue workers arrived on the scene five minutes later.

One of the rescue workers conducted a medical history check and an electrocardiogram, after which she suspected a severe medical issue and contacted the nearby Jeonbuk National University Hospital. A subsequent test at the hospital led to the patient being diagnosed with angina, a coronary artery disease, which the patient did not know about.

In their anonymous letter, the patient thanked the female rescue worker for her kind words on the way to the hospital, adding that they have made a recovery due to consistent medical care. The female rescue worker called the patient a week after the incident to check on their health, after which the patient visited the fire station to express their gratitude.

The patient said 300,000 won ($220) has been paid in advance to a cafe near the fire station, to be freely used by the firefighters, posting a photo of the receipt for the payment.