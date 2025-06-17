Samsung Electronics kicked off its semiannual global strategy meeting Tuesday, looking to map out business plans for the second half, as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and renewed trade friction cloud the global business landscape.

The three-day closed-door meeting brings together top executives from headquarters and regional subsidiaries. It is being led separately by Jun Young-hyun, head of the Device Solutions division, and Roh Tae-moon, acting head of the Device eXperience division.

As has been the case in recent years, Chairman Lee Jae-yong is not expected to attend the sessions directly. He will instead receive a comprehensive briefing on the outcomes and strategic directions discussed.

Samsung’s global strategy meetings, held annually in June and December, serve as key touchpoints for aligning regional and divisional goals, reviewing market-specific challenges and refining marketing strategies.

This year’s meeting comes against a particularly turbulent backdrop. A potential return of former US President Donald Trump has reignited tariff concerns, while escalating hostilities between Israel and Iran have added to supply chain and security risks.

On Tuesday, the Mobile eXperience division within the DX division convened to finalize plans for the global rollout of its next-generation foldable smartphones — the Galaxy Z Flip7 and Fold7 — scheduled for release next month. Regional launch strategies and sales targets were central topics.

The following days will see strategy sessions held by the Visual Display and Digital Appliances divisions on Wednesday and by corporate-wide divisions on Thursday, focusing on reviewing first-half performance and setting a course for the remainder of the year.

Compounding the pressure is the Trump administration’s announcement of a steep 50 percent tariff on steel-derived components used in home appliances, such as refrigerators and washing machines, set to take effect on June 23.

Meanwhile, the DS division, which oversees the tech giant’s semiconductor operations, is set to hold its strategy meeting on Wednesday. In addition to evaluating first-half performance, executives will examine action plans to regain momentum in a faltering chip market.

Samsung recently ceded its long-held No. 1 position in the global DRAM market to its crosstown rival SK hynix in the first quarter. Challenges in high-bandwidth memory and foundry services have also weighed on the firm’s outlook.

Industry sources suggest that the meeting will focus not only on revisiting the semiconductor road map but also on enhancing organizational culture and strengthening long-term competitiveness.

Other key affiliates including Samsung Display, Samsung Electro-Mechanics and Samsung SDI are also holding their own strategy sessions this week to align business strategies for the second half.