Gyeonggi education authorities overturn school's decision to switch alleged bullies' classes

Education authorities in Gyeonggi Province recently overturned a school’s decision to transfer two first-grade students, despite the move having been approved in response to a classmate’s request following allegations that she was bullied by them.

According to the Gyeonggido Office of Education, the school violence committee's June 4 meeting confirmed the punishment for two students accused of bullying in April, having them apologize to the victim, banned them from retribution or threats, and conduct five hours of volunteer work at the school. But it did not force the students to switch classes, which is the third-highest form of punishment that the committee can hand out.

This effectively reversed last month's decision by the school, which preemptively moved the two boys to a different class due to active request from the victim and her family. It was a decision reached after its own committee comprising of the school staff and the parents' association.

The parents of the victimized student told local Yonhap News Agency that they are "enraged and confused" over her daughter having to be in the same class as the perpetrators of the school violence.

The school also expressed its confusion at the decision. It told media outlets that it has no choice but to follow the education office's decision, and vowed to take appropriate measures to ensure that the victim is not subject to further bullying.