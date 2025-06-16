Toropova brings decades of experience in international public health and tobacco harm reduction to Global Action's team of experts committed to funding work to end the smoking epidemic.

NEW YORK, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Action to End Smoking is pleased to announce the appointment of Nataliia "Natasha" Toropova as its new Chief Development Officer, effective immediately.

"I'm honored to join Global Action, an organization that shares my own values of compassion for those who smoke and my vision of a world without smoking-related deaths," said Toropova.

Natasha will lead Global Action's efforts to expand its philanthropic reach by funding critical research and initiatives that accelerate progress toward ending smoking worldwide. She brings decades of experience in public health, tobacco control, and fundraising including as a Programme Manager for the World Health Organization (WHO) and as an Advocacy Coordinator at Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids in Eastern Europe. In these roles, she not only promoted public health initiatives but also led successful fundraising campaigns to support their missions.

Most recently, Natasha completed her six-year tenure as CEO of Healthy Initiatives, a nonprofit organization committed to strengthening public health by addressing the risk of non-communicable diseases in countries including Ukraine, Eastern Europe, and Central Asia. As a grantee of Global Action, Healthy Initiatives has educated hundreds of health care providers across nine countries in Eastern Europe and Central Asia on the benefits of tobacco harm reduction for people who cannot or will not quit smoking—especially amid the stress of global conflict. The team has also provided critical aid—including CAT tourniquets, ambulances, and mental health support—to the areas most impacted by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

"Natasha brings a bold vision, deep expertise, and an unwavering commitment to public health," said Pam Parizek, Executive Board Chair of Global Action. "She's seen firsthand the positive impact Global Action's support can have to accelerate smoking cessation, and is the perfect person to lead our efforts to secure additional funding for this life-saving work."

Natasha joins Global Action at a pivotal time as the organization reinvigorates its commitment to grantees. Through a recent reorganization, Global Action has ensured its ability to exist until its mission to end smoking is completed, allowing it to honor existing commitments and fund future grants. Natasha's development work will directly support Global Action's grantees, which currently include projects with organizations such as Northwell Health, the National Harm Reduction Coalition and ECLAT, a research-based spinoff of the University of Catania. She will work closely with the executive leadership team to carry out her fundraising and outreach duties.

"Global Action remains steadfast in its commitment to its mission," said Heidi Goldstein, President and Chief Legal Officer of Global Action. "We have now guaranteed that our organization will last to see the end of the global smoking epidemic."

About Global Action to End Smoking

Global Action to End Smoking is an independent U.S. nonprofit 501(c)(3) grantmaking organization whose charitable mission is to end combustible tobacco use, which remains the leading preventable cause of death globally. Historically, Global Action received funding from PMI Global Services, Inc. (PMI). As of September 2023, Global Action and PMI terminated their original funding agreement, and Global Action formally adopted a policy not to seek or accept funding from companies that produce tobacco or non-medicinal nicotine products.

