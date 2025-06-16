CODIT Launches AI Briefs, the World’s First Curated AI Tool for Real-Time Policy Monitoring

SEOUL, South Korea, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CODIT, Korea's leading policy intelligence platform, has announced the launch of AI Briefs, the first-ever AI-powered tool that delivers pre-selected, real-time policy briefings tailored to Korea's rapidly evolving legislative and regulatory environment.

Designed to help global businesses, policymakers, and legal teams stay informed, AI Briefs provides concise, one-line summaries sourced from legislative activity, government announcements, National Assembly remarks, and verified media reports.

"Navigating Korea's fast-changing policy landscape has always been a challenge," said Ji-Eun Chung, CEO of CODIT. "AI Briefs was built to solve this — giving users a powerful, real-time solution to monitor, analyze, and respond to policy shifts effortlessly."

AI Briefs is fully integrated into CODIT's real-time policy dashboard and currently covers high-priority topics such as APEC 2025, artificial intelligence regulation, online platform governance, ESG, fair trade, and healthcare. It also supports customized topic tracking, enabling users to follow policy areas specific to their organization's strategic needs.

To support global teams and cross-border reporting, AI Briefs includes a copy-ready export function, allowing users to instantly copy and share summaries in either English or Korean — perfect for internal reporting, executive updates, or compliance briefings.

Following the inauguration of South Korea's new administration on June 4, CODIT has also launched a dedicated "New Administration" tab. This section offers up-to-the-minute tracking of new policy directions, cabinet-level decisions, and regulatory shifts under President Lee Jae-myung's leadership.

The launch of AI Briefs comes alongside a broader upgrade of CODIT's legislative monitoring tools. These include customizable Keyword Alerts, an enhanced Lawmaker Directory, and a new Promulgated Bill Tracker that enables users to follow a bill through its full legislative path — including links to the enacted law.

Looking ahead, CODIT is preparing to launch Chat CODIT, a personalized AI policy assistant that will allow users to ask questions, compare legislative drafts, and generate customized policy briefings. Designed to reduce manual workload and streamline internal reporting across legal, policy, and compliance teams, the tool is also expected to make it easier for international stakeholders to follow and understand policy developments in Korea with greater clarity and efficiency.

"AI Briefs has dramatically cut the time we spend on daily policy reviews," said a regulatory affairs lead at a Fortune 500 company. "We used to manually sift through multiple sources — now we get exactly what we need, in real time, with full source links."