Some countries now report crime rates so low that police are more likely to rescue cats than respond to violent incidents. While much of the world tightens security in response to growing threats, citizens in these peaceful nations focus on improving health care, education and work-life balance.

The Global Peace Index 2024 ranks 163 countries based on 23 indicators, including crime rates, military expenditure, internal conflict and political stability.

Iceland tops the list, followed by Ireland and Austria. South Korea ranked No. 46, while North Korea placed No. 152.

The safest countries share common characteristics: wealth, strong social systems, high-quality education, effective justice systems and stable governance. Additional contributing factors include low poverty, economic stability, respect for the rule of law, strict gun regulations, minimal civil unrest, universal health care and robust cybersecurity.