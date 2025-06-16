SINGAPORE and SHANGHAI, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Digital Power and Peak Energy, a leading Singapore-based Independent Power Producer (IPP), officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at SNEC 2025, forming a powerful alliance to fast-track the rollout of renewable energy solutions across the Asia-Pacific C&I sector.

The MoU was signed by Gavin Adda, CEO of Peak Energy and Nate Luo, Vice President, Huawei Digital Power Singapore. The agreement targets a significant 700MWp project pipeline across APAC countries. This collaboration signals a major step forward in the region's clean energy ambitions, combining Huawei's digital power leadership with Peak Energy's deep market presence.

Strengthening Execution Across APAC

Peak Energy, headquartered in Singapore, has established regional commercial and technical teams to support local project execution across key APAC markets — including Japan, Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Thailand. This decentralized approach enables rapid mobilization and industry-leading delivery of bankable, turnkey clean energy solutions for corporate off-takers seeking to cut their emissions and their energy bills. Huawei Digital Power will provide its next-generation Smart PV solutions, integrating advanced power electronics, and energy storage capabilities to maximize energy yield, operational reliability, and lifecycle cost savings.

"This partnership is a key milestone in our efforts to become the leading energy partner for corporates looking to reduce costs and carbon emissions in Asia" said Gavin Adda. "Integrating Huawei's best-in-class innovations into our energy services will help accelerate our growth, while ensuring that our solar and BESS PPA customers benefit from industry-leading technologies and optimal system performances."

"Our collaboration with Peak Energy demonstrates Huawei's unwavering commitment to driving Asia-Pacific's clean energy transformation. By integrating cutting-edge digital power technologies with trusted execution across local markets, we aim to help corporate clients achieve their decarbonization goals while strengthening regional energy resilience.", stated Nate Luo.

Driving the Next Phase of Energy Transition

With corporate decarbonization commitments rising and policy frameworks increasingly favorable, the MoU paves the way for meaningful carbon reduction and long-term energy resilience in Asia-Pacific's fast-evolving economies. Together, Huawei Digital Power and Peak Energy are setting the benchmark for how technology and strategic partnerships can catalyze a low-carbon, high-efficiency future — starting with 700MWp, and with eyes firmly set on gigawatt-scale transformation.

About Huawei Digital Power

Huawei Digital Power Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Digital Power for short) is committed to integrating digital and power electronics technologies, developing clean power, and enabling energy digitalization to drive energy revolution for a better, greener future. In the clean power generation sector, we help create new power systems that primarily rely on renewable energy. In the mobility electrification sector, we enhance the consumer driving and charging experience in electric vehicles (EVs), accelerating green traveling. In the green ICT power infrastructure sector, we help build green, low-carbon, and intelligent data centers and communications networks. Huawei Digital Power continues innovating through open collaboration with global partners to promote carbon neutrality. Huawei Digital Power serves more than three billion people across more than 170 countries and regions. For more information, please visit Huawei Digital Power online at https://digitalpower.huawei.com/en/

About Peak Energy

Headquartered in Singapore, Peak Energy develops, owns, and operates renewable energy assets across Asia. Peak Energy delivers clean, affordable, and reliable power solutions to corporate customers through a diverse range of business models, including utility-scale solar, off-site and on-site corporate PPAs, and battery storage. Across the Asia-Pacific region, Peak owns over 200 MW of solar projects in operation or under construction, along with 298 MWh of battery energy storage capacity in operation or under construction. Peak Energy has a diversified pipeline of 2 GW of renewable energy projects, across its C&I and utility-scale divisions and is a member of the 24/7 Carbon-Free Energy (CFE) Compact. Peak Energy is wholly owned by Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets, with approximately USD 73 billion in assets under management.