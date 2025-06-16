Zyx Technology, a Korean AI digital design platform company, signed a memorandum of understanding with the Department of Landscape Architecture and Regional System Engineering at Seoul National University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences on June 10.

The signing ceremony was held at the university’s Seoul campus, with Vice Dean Heo Jin-hoe of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, Zyx Technology Chairman Choi Jong-bok, and other key officials.

As part of the agreement, Zyx Technology will donate 150 educational licenses per year of its flagship computer-aided design software, ZyxCAD, for three years. The software will be used to support coursework and research in landscape design, with the goal of enhancing practical design training for students.

ZyxCAD is a general-purpose CAD program developed in Korea and listed in the national e-procurement system. It offers high compatibility with AutoCAD — supporting similar commands, shortcuts, file formats and LISP scripts — and features an intuitive interface with multi-CPU-based high-speed processing. The software also includes “Works,” a utility suite with around 450 tools that streamline repetitive tasks and support complex design workflows.

“This collaboration with Seoul National University will be remembered as a meaningful case where Korea’s top educational institution and domestic design software come together beyond the level of a single department,” said Zyx Technology Chairman Choi Jong-bok. “We hope ZyxCAD will provide practical benefits to the department’s advanced design education environment.”

Vice Dean Heo Jin-hoe said ZyxCAD will enhance hands-on learning and serve as a model for industrial-academic collaboration.