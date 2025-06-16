South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang said on Monday it will hold a “Rocket Jikgu Summer Black Friday” event, offering discounts of up to 70 percent on more than 20,000 products from over 800 global brands. The promotion runs throughout this week.

Users can find major deals on popular items from Nike, Adidas, Skechers, Lenovo, Logitech and Xiaomi. Summer essentials like smart dehumidifiers, fans and travel goods are also featured.

A “Daily Special Deal” section highlights limited-quantity bestsellers each day, including multivitamins, tablets and sneakers.

Daily necessities from brands like Tiger Pavilion, SanDisk and Logitech are available for as low as 990 to 4,990 won. Summer staples like mosquito repellents, deodorants and storage containers are also on offer at affordable prices.

Users can receive discount coupons of up to 30 percent once per day during the event. Those purchasing two or more eligible items are guaranteed additional savings, with coupons refreshed daily.

“This is our biggest discount event of the first half of the year,” a Coupang representative said. “We hope it helps ease the burden on our customers amid rising living costs.”

On Coupang’s app, Rocket Jikgu items can be identified by the purple rocket icon.