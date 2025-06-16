Three teens were caught breaking into unlocked cars at parking lots in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul, police said Monday.

According to Seoul Gangnam Police Station, the juvenile suspects are believed to have stolen a wallet and cash from a car parked at a hotel in Yeoksam-dong in the city's affluent southern region on Friday. Police arrested all three male suspects three hours after the theft was reported by a hotel clerk, at the nearby motel where the teens were staying.

Officers found multiple credit cards and luxury brand bags with them, which the investigators suspect are linked to four other similar crimes. The recovered items included cash, gift cards and shoes.

It is believed that the three targeted unlocked cars at hotels and apartment complexes, targeting cars with unfolded side mirrors, as folded mirrors usually indicate a car's lock mechanism is engaged.

The three teens are acquainted with each other, and one of them has a prior criminal record.