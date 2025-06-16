PARIS, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At Viva Technology 2025, Europe's largest technology event, Tencent Cloud highlighted the accelerating shift among enterprises toward connected platforms and multi-cloud strategies, key enablers for unlocking the full potential of AI and driving sustainable innovation and global competitiveness.

Speaking on the panel "AI Beyond Scale: Building competitive and sustainable ecosystems", Dowson Tong, Senior Executive Vice President of Tencent and CEO of its Cloud & Smart Industries Group emphasized that the future of AI is advancing beyond scale, driving deeper integration into industries and everyday life, transforming how businesses operate and enhancing user experiences.

"The next phase of AI promises more than just operational efficiency," Tong said. "To unlock its full potential and remain globally competitive, European enterprises must adopt an ecosystem-driven approach. By drawing on deep ecosystem expertise, businesses can accelerate time-to-value, deploying and building AI components from customer service agents and knowledge engines to industry-specific AI solutions. A modular, multi-cloud strategy further supports this by enabling scalable innovation while ensuring operational efficiency, all built on secure, scalable digital infrastructure."

With AI reshaping business models, European organizations need resilient, flexible, and diverse cloud infrastructure. According to Gartner, 90% of organizations will adopt a hybrid cloud approach by 2027. Tencent Cloud supports this shift with future–ready AI and cloud solutions for Europe, along with seamless links to high–growth regions, helping businesses turn AI potential into real–world impact and sustain a competitive edge.

In conjunction with the event, Orange is rolling out a soft launch of the upgraded Max It super app, pacing its way to delivering a next-level, simplified lifestyle experience available for its 160m mobile customers across the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Starting June 2025, the new upgrade will empower users to shop, explore new services and offers from their favourite brands, make utility payments, and book movies and event tickets all through a unified mini-app platform on a single mobile interface. Orange super app integrates Tencent Mini app solution (TCMPP), and is enhanced by Tencent Cloud real-time chat solution, the app also offers a new holistic experience enabling users to chat, transfer funds, and engage within the app, unlike any other telco or e-commerce app currently in the market.

The latest upgrade now features over 20 new mini apps across utilities, e-commerce, and retail. This ecosystem will grow rapidly, as the platform opens up to more than 100,000 partners to develop and onboard mini apps ahead of its official full launch in the near future.

Achieving real-world impact with AI

Beyond boosting global competitiveness for enterprises, Tencent's AI-powered advancements in healthcare are putting effective new tools in the hands of healthcare and medical experts, while also empowering patients to take greater control of their health.

Speaking at "The Intelligent Ally: How Is AI Reshaping Medical Practice?" panel session, Dr. Alex Ng, President of Tencent Healthcare, shared, "Tencent is helping transform the global healthcare landscape by bridging the gap between international pharmaceutical companies and local healthcare systems through advanced digital platforms."

From a Hunyuan-powered medical consultation service being deployed at 10,000 medical institutions in China, to AI-powered medical imaging with over 10 million scans analyzed, Tencent Healthcare's AI-powered solutions are holistic in addressing early detection, operational efficiency, and patient trust.

Tencent Cloud also successfully supported French multinational pharmaceutical giant Sanofi expand their operations in China by building a centralized data lake and unified digital platform, streamlining operations across business units, empowering the organizations to expand and scale in the Chinese market.

Advancing European Enterprise Growth at Global Scale

From building immersive gaming environments with Cathedral Studios, to advancing smart driving with Bosch and transforming in-car entertainment with Mercedes-Benz and Electronic Arts, Tencent Cloud's expertise in gaming, digital content, payments, cloud and platform technologies continues to support the aspirations of Europe's leading brands.

Leveraging a track record of collaborating with over 11,000 global and local partners, offering more than 400 solutions across 30 industries, used by more than 10,000 enterprises in 200 markets and regions worldwide, Tencent continues to grow this network to help businesses innovate responsibly and sustainably in the AI era.

