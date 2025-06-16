A woman in her 30s fell down a manhole after its cover gave way due to a record downpour in Busan on Saturday, but two store owners climbed down the hole and rescued her to safety.

Local broadcaster KNN reported Monday that the accident happened late Saturday night. Regurgitating water from the drain had pushed the cover open; the victim, who could not see the opening, fell in as she opened an umbrella.

Im Ji-hun and Kim Seung-hun climbed into the two-meter hole and helped the woman to safety using a pole. Im said they found the woman exhausted and nearly submerged underwater, barely able to breathe.

Kim said they initially tried to use the ladder inside the manhole, but it broke when they applied pressure.

Busan recorded an hourly rainfall of 61.2 millimeters at one point, which was the highest figure in recorded history for the city in June. The city was hit with 145.5 millimeters of rain between midnight and 9:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.