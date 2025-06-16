South Korean undersea cablemaker Taihan Cable & Solution on Monday announced its participation in Global Offshore Wind 2025, the UK’s largest offshore wind energy exhibition held in London this week.

Organized by RenewableUK, the event brings together industry leaders and innovators to exchange insights on emerging technologies and market trends.

Taihan will present its offshore wind power solutions, high-voltage direct current submarine cable systems and a model of its cable-laying vessel, Palos.

The company plans to highlight its submarine cable turnkey capabilities across the entire value chain, from design and production to installation and maintenance.

It will also showcase its role in the Yeonggwang Nakwol offshore wind power project in Korea, where it supplies submarine cables and deploys Palos for installation. The first phase was completed in May, with additional work scheduled for June and July.

Taihan will further introduce its expanded production facilities in Dangjin, South Chungcheong Province. Its first submarine cable plant is set for full operation this month, while a second facility is expected to launch in 2027.

Vice Chairman Song Jong-min will attend the event to engage with global clients and partners. “GOW 2025 is a key opportunity to show our total offshore wind capabilities,” he said, emphasizing the company’s goal of sustainable growth in the global energy sector.

Taihan is steadily expanding its production and installation capabilities, with its first submarine plant producing up to 320-kilovolt HVDC cables and a second 640kV-capable facility set to launch in 2027, targeting large-scale offshore wind projects and future initiatives on the west coast.