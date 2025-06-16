Sweet pumpkin sikhye

Sikhye is a traditional Korean drink made by fermenting cooked rice, often prepared for special occasions such as holidays and banquets. With floating rice grains in a sweet, cool liquid, it not only quenches thirst but also aids digestion thanks to the enzymes found in malted barley. Especially during festive meals, when heavy or greasy foods are served, this naturally fermented beverage serves as a gentle digestive aid.

Try this recipe by Jjilae.

Jjilae is a digital creator specializing in traditional Korean desserts. Find more recipes on the YouTube channel Jjilae.

Main ingredients:

200 grams malted barley

3 liters water

2 bowls cooked glutinous rice

1 tablespoon sugar (used during fermentation)

1 mini sweet pumpkin

200 milliliters water

200 grams sugar

(Serves 4)

Instructions:

Soak the malted barley in water by wrapping it in a wet cloth for about 1 hour.

Squeeze the soaked barley 30 to 40 times to extract barley water. Let it sit for 1 to 2 hours so the sediment can settle.

Place the cooked glutinous rice and clear barley water (avoid the sediment) into a rice cooker. Add 1 tablespoon of sugar and ferment using the “keep warm” function for 4 hours.

Cut the sweet pumpkin, remove the seeds, and steam it in a steamer for 10 minutes. Peel the skin and blend the pumpkin with water.

Add the blended pumpkin and sugar to the fermented sikhye mixture. Cook in the rice cooker using the “cook” function, or boil in a pot for 5 minutes. Cool and store in the refrigerator.

Storage:

Keeps in the refrigerator for 3 days