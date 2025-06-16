LG Chem, a leading chemical company under LG Group, said Monday that it jointly developed a silver paste with Japan’s Noritake for use in silicon carbide automotive power semiconductors, specifically for bonding chips to substrates.

Noritake, an expert in precision ceramics, supplies materials and equipment to the semiconductor and automotive sectors. Demand for semiconductors capable of handling high voltages and currents is growing with the rise of electric vehicles and autonomous driving technologies. Traditional soldering methods struggle with the high operating temperatures — up to 300 degrees Celsius — associated with these components.

The newly developed silver paste incorporates silver nanoparticles and combines LG Chem’s formulation and particle design technology with Noritake’s dispersion expertise. It is designed to deliver both high heat resistance and effective thermal conductivity.

A notable feature of the product is its extended shelf life. It can be stored at room temperature for up to six months, eliminating the need for refrigeration and improving logistics and on-site usability.

The two companies plan to continue their partnership to advance adhesive materials for future semiconductor applications. The market for silver paste in automotive power semiconductors is expected to grow to 850 billion won ($623.3 million) by 2030.

“LG Chem has provided customer-tailored solutions across various fields, including automotive electronic components, based on its long-standing technological expertise and material design capabilities,” LG Chem Vice Chairman Shin Hak-cheol stated.

“Through this partnership, we will secure a differentiated competitive edge in the global automotive adhesive market.”