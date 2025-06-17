BEIJING (China Daily/ANN) — A 10-meter-tall apple, a cotton-candy world draped in pink plush and dreamy, bow-shaped lights under a mirrored dome — this summer, Hello Kitty is inviting fans of all ages on a fantastical journey at the Times Art Museum in Beijing.

The Hello Kitty Cosmos Light and Shadow Exhibition officially opened on May 30, marking one of the largest immersive Hello Kitty-themed light exhibitions ever held. Spanning more than 2,000 square meters, the show features 10 themed zones, and over 70 percent of the artworks are custom-created for this event.

The exhibition pushes the boundaries of interactivity and immersion, integrating advanced technologies, such as holographic projection, motion-capture systems and light-art installations. Visitors are encouraged to explore a playful, dreamlike world where the lines between reality and fantasy blur.

A highlight of the opening ceremony was a surprise appearance by Hello Kitty herself, joined by beloved characters My Melody and Kuromi. The trio delighted fans with performances and audience interactions.

Adding to the excitement, Hello Kitty’s longtime designer, Yuko Yamaguchi, traveled from Japan to attend the event. She participated in live signings and met fans face-to-face.

The Times Art Museum is also showcasing a cross-disciplinary section for the exhibition, themed Hello Kitty Art, featuring 38 original works by 21 contemporary artists. These reinterpretations of the iconic character span painting, sculpture and mixed media, offering a fresh perspective on this cultural icon.

Among the exhibition’s most talked-about spaces is the Magical Imagination of Pixels zone, a vibrant digital playground inspired by 8-bit aesthetics. Here, colorful pixel blocks and new media installations invite visitors to explore the imaginative intersections of the digital and physical worlds.

With its expansive scale, creative design and cutting-edge interactivity, Hello Kitty Cosmos offers a multisensory experience that blends nostalgia, artistry and innovation — making it a must-see destination for fans, families and art lovers this summer.