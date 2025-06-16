Tesla topped South Korea's imported car sales for the first time last month, industry data showed.

According to the Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association, 28,189 imported cars were newly registered in May, marking a 16.4 percent increase from the previous year and a 31.1 percent rise from April.

KAIDA attributed the sales growth to smoother supply conditions for some brands and the impact of new model launches.

Tesla secured the top spot with 6,570 units sold in May, a 57.7 percent increase compared to the previous year. It was followed closely by Mercedes-Benz with 6,415 units, BMW with 6,405 units, and Porsche with 1,192 units.