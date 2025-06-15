South Korea's foreign ministry held a virtual meeting Sunday with its officials and heads of diplomatic missions in the Middle East to discuss response measures following Israel's strike on Iran.

The video conference, presided over by Yoon Chu-sok, director general for overseas Koreans and consular affairs, focused on reviewing ways to ensure the safety of South Korean nationals in the region, the foreign ministry said.

During the meeting, Yoon reiterated the importance of advising South Korean citizens to cancel or postpone travel to both Israel and Iran.

He also emphasized the need to urge Korean nationals residing in those countries to remain in safe areas in accordance with guidance from local embassies.

The foreign ministry confirmed that no damage or harm to South Korean nationals has been reported in relation to the Israeli strike. Approximately 100 South Koreans are currently staying in Iran.

On Friday, the government raised the travel advisories for Israel and parts of Iran from Level 2 to Level 2.5, citing heightened security concerns.