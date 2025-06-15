Fewer survivors than before were hospitalized after suicide attempts in 2024, raising suspicion that a substantial number were turned away by ERs

The number of suicide deaths in 2024 increased compared to the previous year, but the number of those admitted to the emergency room after attempting suicide actually increased in the same period, leading to suspicion that some of those attempt survivors had been unable to receive medical help.

Local Korean-language daily Kukmin Ilbo on Sunday reported that 23,247 people were admitted to the hospital ER in 2024 after attempting suicide and survived, citing a Ministry of Health and Welfare data submitted to Rep. Kim Nam-hee of the Democratic Party of Korea. This marked a significant decrease from the 30,665 in 2023.

But the number of suicide deaths last year is provisionally tallied at 14,588, which was up from 13,978 in 2023, according to the government-affiliated Korea Foundation for Suicide Prevention's data.

As more suicide deaths is likely to indicate more suicide attempts overall, there has been speculation that people who attempted suicide may have been turned away by hospital emergency rooms, presumably due to lack of staff sparked by the recent medical strike.

In protest of an increase the enrollment for medical schools by the previous administration, doctors across the country have engaged in a mass walkout that resulted in nationwide shortage of medical staff, particularly at major hospitals. This led to spike in reports about emergency patients being sent to another hospital by the staff at hospital emergency rooms, due to the ER being unable to provide necessary medical care.

National Fire Agency data reported in January showed that ambulances carrying emergency patients had been turned away and sent to another hospital 5,657 times in 2024, marking a 34 percent increase from 4,227 in the previous year.

* If you’re thinking about self-harm or suicide, contact the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s helpline at 109, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Please request a translator for English-language services.