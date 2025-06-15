Samsung Electronics launched a three-year partnership with the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, integrating mobile innovation with cultural enrichment, according to the firms on Sunday. Launched on June 10, the museum renewed its audio tour by replacing previous hardware with 1,600 Galaxy S25+ smartphones, offering clearer voice audio and enhanced display quality. The collaboration will also apply Galaxy AI features to future tours for more personalized visitor experiences. (Samsung Electronics)
