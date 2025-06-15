Samsung Electronics announced Sunday a three-year partnership with the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, combining mobile innovation with cultural enrichment.

Launched on June 10, the museum renewed its audio tour using 1,600 Galaxy S25+ smartphones. Replacing previous hardware, the devices offer visitors a lighter, more user-friendly interface, with clearer voice audio and enhanced display quality for a more immersive storytelling experience.

This partnership will also integrate Galaxy AI features into future tours to provide more personalized visitor experiences.

To mark the collaboration, Samsung Electronics will release a series of Van Gogh Museum-branded smartphone cases inspired by iconic works such as Sunflowers and his self-portrait.

These items will be available at Samsung Experience Stores, the Samsung Online Store in the Netherlands and at the Van Gogh Museum’s retail locations.

“This partnership shows how technology can bring cultural experiences to life,” said Sean Yun, President and CEO of Samsung Electronics Benelux.

"We are pleased to partner with Samsung in enhancing the museum experience," said Emilie Gordenker, director of the museum.